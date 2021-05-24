Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|
Full Coverage

Health

Untreated water must be boiled to avoid leptospirosis: Dr. Munshi

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 5:00 am
[Source: File Photo]

Fijians living in low sanitation and farming areas need to take precautionary measures such as boiling drinking water in light of the increasing number of leptospirosis cases.

Fiji Medical Association President, Dr Basharat Munshi says the bacteria that cause leptospirosis is spread through the urine of infected animals, which can get into sources of water or soil.

Doctor Munshi says Fijians relying on boreholes, wells, and creeks for water are most at risk of being infected with leptospirosis.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you don’t boil this water- the magic thing about boiling water it kills bacteria and pathogens. So if you drink nonboiled water from these sources which are potentially contaminated with the bacteria then you will get the disease.”

He stresses the need for Fijians to avoid floodwaters which could potentially be contaminated with animal urine.

“If you are a farmer or live on a farm or going to a farm to visit just ensure that you wear protective shoes, protective clothing and if come into contact with mud, etc, have a shower, clean yourself. Having a cut on your body or scratches on your body increases the chances if you contact infected soil or water sources that increase the chance of transmission as well.”

Doctor Munshi says while leptospirosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, some people may have no symptoms at all.

He is urging Fijians who may have been infected to seek medical attention as the lack of proper treatment could lead to months of recovery.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.