Untreated water must be boiled to avoid leptospirosis: Dr. Munshi

Fijians living in low sanitation and farming areas need to take precautionary measures such as boiling drinking water in light of the increasing number of leptospirosis cases.

Fiji Medical Association President, Dr Basharat Munshi says the bacteria that cause leptospirosis is spread through the urine of infected animals, which can get into sources of water or soil.

Doctor Munshi says Fijians relying on boreholes, wells, and creeks for water are most at risk of being infected with leptospirosis.

“If you don’t boil this water- the magic thing about boiling water it kills bacteria and pathogens. So if you drink nonboiled water from these sources which are potentially contaminated with the bacteria then you will get the disease.”

He stresses the need for Fijians to avoid floodwaters which could potentially be contaminated with animal urine.

“If you are a farmer or live on a farm or going to a farm to visit just ensure that you wear protective shoes, protective clothing and if come into contact with mud, etc, have a shower, clean yourself. Having a cut on your body or scratches on your body increases the chances if you contact infected soil or water sources that increase the chance of transmission as well.”

Doctor Munshi says while leptospirosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, some people may have no symptoms at all.

He is urging Fijians who may have been infected to seek medical attention as the lack of proper treatment could lead to months of recovery.