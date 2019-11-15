Unavailability of radiation therapy hinders cancer treatment

The unavailability of radiation therapy is hindering the treatment of breast cancer in Fiji.

Although Fiji has enough resources to treat the deadly sickness, CWM General Surgeon Doctor Ilaitia Delasau says radiotherapy is an effective way to save patients diagnosed with breast cancer.

He adds late presentation remains a big challenge for surgeons who want to help breast cancer patients.

“We don’t have radiotherapy in Fiji, we only have surgery and chemo-therapy so as a surgeon I’m very pre-surgery and we can do surgery if cancer is early and they present early.”

Meanwhile, Fiji recorded more than 150 breast cancer cases from January 2019 to last month alone.