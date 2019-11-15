Two under quarantine in Nadi to receive Coronavirus test results today

The two Fiji nationals currently under quarantine at the Nadi hospital will receive their Coronavirus test result this evening.

The two arrived in the country from Guangdong China on Monday, displaying mild symptoms of Coronavirus.

Test samples were sent to the World Health Organization laboratory in Melbourne, Australia, and the Health Ministry should be receiving the confirmatory test result today.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says if the test results return negative, they will then be released.

However, if the results come back positive, they will have to sit out the rest of the 14 days to ensure when they leave, they do not infect anyone else.

Meanwhile, two more Fijian nationals are currently under quarantine at the Whangaparaoa naval base in Auckland, New Zealand.

They were part of 198 passengers that were repatriated yesterday from China by the New Zealand government.