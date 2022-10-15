Two new locations for GP services

Under the Private General Practitioners and Medical Laboratories Scheme, Zen’s Medical Centre Limited will start providing GP services at two new approved centres from Monday.

The two new locations are Rakiraki and Damodar City, Labasa

The services include consultation, review, referral, injections, dressings, multi-urine dipstick test, electrocardiogram (ECG, nebulizer, oxygen supply, ultrasound scan, simple Prick Sugar Test, Laboratory service, Complete Blood Count, Basic metabolic panel, Cholesterol, Glycated hemoglobin, Liver function, and Renal function.

Article continues after advertisement

The Government is enabling greater access to quality healthcare and medical services through the expansion of the ongoing General Practitioner’s Scheme.

To advance its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality health care services, the government also engaged private medical laboratories for laboratory analysis of blood samples, referred by GPs engaged under this scheme.

A total of 38 registered private General Practitioners are providing medical services to ordinary Fijians in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, with all costs covered by Government.