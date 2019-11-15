Two new confirmed cases of measles

There are now 27 confirmed cases of measles.

The latest confirmed cases are a 12-year-old from Sakoca in Tacirua who is linked to a previous case in the same area, and a 39-year-old from Nasole in Nasinu who was admitted at CWM Hospital and later discharged.

The 3-month-old baby reported in the previous update is still admitted at CWM Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

All other confirmed cases have recovered or are recovering well under home isolation.

All 27 cases are from the following areas in the Central Division:

– 12 cases from the Serua/Namosi Subdivision (Wailali, Wainadoi, Navunikabi, and Makosoi Deuba)

– 8 cases from Suva Subdivision (Nabua, Samabula, Vatuwaqa, Sakoca in Tacirua, Wailekutu and Naikorokoro Village in Lami)

-3 cases from Rewa Subdivision (Koronivia, Nasilai Village Nakelo, Davuilevu)

-4 cases from Naitasiri Subdivision (Saumakia Village)

Measles is a highly contagious disease; therefore, non-essential travel to Sakoca in Tacirua, Naikorokoro Village in Lami, Saumakia Village in Naitasiri, Nasilai Village in Nakelo Rewa, and Serua/Namosi, and is strongly discouraged.

The national measles immunization campaign was temporarily suspended on the 27th of last month due to Tropical Cyclone Sarai and will restart in all divisions from Monday.

Since the outbreak, around 328,000 people have been immunized against measles.

To date, all confirmed cases of measles have been within the Central Division, and as of December 24th, 2019, over 200,000 people in this division have been vaccinated.

The Central Division has also reached the goal of 95 percent vaccination coverage during the campaign for the target groups of 6 month-5-year-olds and 19 to 39-year-olds.

Vaccination for the target groups will still be offered at health centres in the Central Division and Fijians fall in the age group yet to be vaccinated are encouraged to do so.

Parents of children aged 6 months to 5 years are encouraged to get their children vaccinated, as they are most at risk of being infected by measles.

The Western, Northern, and Eastern Divisions will continue the measles immunization campaign and house to house visitation with the aim of vaccinating at least 95 percent of people in the target groups.