Two more typhoid cases in Vanua Levu

Two new typhoid cases have been recorded in Vanua Levu, taking the total number to 15 post Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima, says for the two new cases, one more was recorded in Macuata while Bua has now recorded its first typhoid case after the cyclone.

Macuata now has 12 cases, one case for Cakaudrove and one case in Bua.

Rainima says the Health Ministry is now looking into water and sanitation in the affected area in Bua.

They are being assisted by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency in this regard.

The whole of the Bua province was marked a Hotspot for Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea.