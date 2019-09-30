Two Fijians under quarantine in New Zealand

Two Fijian Nationals are now under quarantine in New Zealand after arriving in Auckland on a flight from Wuhan in China last night.

Health Minister Dr Efereimi Waqainabete confirms the two will remain isolated for two weeks to ensure they are clear of the Coronavirus.

They are part of 198 passengers who were evacuated from China and are now quarantined at a naval base in Auckland.

Dr Waqainabete says the two Fiji nationals will be quarantined for 14 days and will be released once the all-clear is given.

He adds medical experts in Fiji will also review their status, however, local authorities have confidence in the measures implemented by New Zealand to protect against the spread of Coronavirus.

It is understood the offer by Air New Zealand was extended to other Fijians in Wuhan but only two showed interest in being repatriated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services expects to receive a medical report tomorrow evening, confirming the status of two citizens who have been under quarantine in Nadi since Monday.

Samples were sent to the World Health Organization laboratory in Melbourne Australia to test for Coronavirus.