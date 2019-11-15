Two Fiji citizens tested for Coronavirus

Two Fiji citizens are being investigated for Novel Coronavirus after arriving in Nadi yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services confirms the two arrived from Guangdong in China displaying mild symptoms.

Both are under isolation at Nadi Hospital.

Lab samples are being sent to the World Health Organisation laboratory in Melbourne Australia while the Ministry’s response teams are also managing close contacts of the patients.

The ministry says further updates on the two persons will be available once lab results are back.

As the symptoms of Coronavirus are very similar to many other respiratory illnesses including colds and influenza, authorities expect to investigate more individuals with relevant travel history and symptoms.

The Health Ministry says this should not alarm the public and has strongly urged the public not to spread rumors and misinformation.

There are currently no cases of the disease in Fiji.