Health

Two dead from Leptospirosis

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 14, 2022 1:12 pm

Fiji has recorded its first two deaths from Leptospirosis for 2022.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

The deceased were from Ba and Navosa where cases of Leptospirosis have emerged following the wet weather experienced in most parts of the country, particularly the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, is leading a team to strengthen their advocacy, investigations and diagnosis of Leptospirosis and other climate-sensitive diseases.

Some severely ill Fijians remain admitted in the Lautoka Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

“The other team will be coming up from Lautoka. They will be based out of Navosa and go through all the villages and communities in Navosa, heading back towards Bukuya and then to Nadarivatu to locate, identify and treat those with climate-sensitive diseases. As I’ve said, the worry at the moment is leptospirosis. We’ve had a few cases of leptospirosis, and not necessarily for typhoid and dengue, but the advocacy is for all. “

Doctor Waqainabete adds that a Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team hospital will be set-up in Navosa to prevent a large outbreak of Leptospirosis.

