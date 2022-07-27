Two typhoid cases identified

[File Photo]

Two typhoid cases have been detected at Natua Village in Cakaudrove.

A statement released by the Health Ministry this morning stated that the early identification and referral of typhoid cases at Waivunia Village ensured the containment of typhoid cases.

Earlier this month, an outbreak of typhoid forced the ministry to impose movement restrictions at Waivunia Village in Nasavusavu and Natua Village.

Article continues after advertisement

Villagers of Waivunia have completed their 14-days isolation period and they have also been allowed to attend church meetings thus, feasting and gathering for kava drinking is still banned.

Following the recent cases of typhoid cases identified last week, movement restriction is still in place for Natua Village.

A team from Red Cross has also been assisting the villagers for the past two weeks by conducting a village clean-up campaign.

In Fiji, typhoid fever is a common disease due to poor sanitation in some areas, people not washing their hands properly, and especially during and after the wet season when flooding can spread the contaminated water to food crops and water sources.

Signs and symptoms of typhoid are high temperatures, headache, general aches and pains, and constipation.

The ministry is advising members of the public to report to their nearest health centre or medical facility if they are feeling unwell.