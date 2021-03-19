Home

Tuberculosis cases increasing

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 24, 2021 4:40 pm

91 cases of Tuberculosis have been reported in Fiji since January.

Speaking at the World Tuberculosis Day at the Twomey Hospital in Tamavua, Medical Superintendent Dr Mike Kama highlighted the increase Tuberculosis cases over the years.

He says it was difficult to identify new cases during the lockdown period.

Article continues after advertisement

“The incidence rate from 2019 in Fiji was around 59 per 1000, that reduced in 2020 to around 48 per thousand, but we are vey cautious about the interpretation of data because of COVID-19 in the accessibility of cases as not many people were able to reach out to hospitals”

Dr Kama says the Health Ministry is working to identify TB cases so that people can be screened and given medical treatment.

590 TB cases were recorded in 2019, while 430 cases were recorded last year.

Since January, screening has found 91 people suffering from TB.

