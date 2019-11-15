Travelers in Fiji under quarantine have been cleared

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that travelers who were under quarantine for suspected Coronavirus cases have tested negative and have been cleared.

Following the World Health Organization’s global health emergency declaration, the government says it’s closely monitoring the development of the virus that is now present in 18 countries.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedro Ghebreyesus called on all countries to work together as this is the time for facts, solidarity and not stigmatization.

The Health Ministry continues to conduct health screenings and treatment guidelines to detect and manage ill passengers traveling to Fiji on direct or connecting flights from affected areas, especially Hubei Province, China, in a concerted effort to rapidly contain the virus.