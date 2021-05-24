Home

Ministry restricts movement in Togovere

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 23, 2022 4:57 pm

Movement in and out of Togovere Village in Ra Province has been restricted due to the ongoing outbreak of typhoid.

The Ministry of Health has had to escalate Public Health Emergency measures within Togovere Village in Ra Province from yesterday until next Tuesday.

Staff from the Ra Medical Sub-divisional team will be at the village to conduct mass screening and implement typhoid safety measures to contain any further spread of typhoid.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry of Health says individuals from nearby villages and areas who may have attended recent social functions in Togovere need to be vigilant about any symptoms they may experience and seek medical advice for treatment.

Meanwhile, Village Headman, Penisoni Bogidua of Togovere says a family of three has died due to typhoid.

This has also been confirmed by Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong.

Signs and symptoms of typhoid include fever, headache, the rash that appears as red bumpy spots, abdominal pain, nausea, constipation, or sometimes diarrhea.

