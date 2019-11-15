Three new typhoid cases post-TC Yasa

Three new cases of typhoid has been identified and confirmed in Macuata.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says these cases were only confirmed this morning by the Ministry of Health.

Rainima says the good thing is that the Ministry of Health has identified the area the typhoid came from.

Article continues after advertisement

The three cases are from Naduri Village and Nasuva Village in the District of Macuata and Qelewara Village in the district of Namuka.

Rainima says the three villages are being monitored by the Ministry of Health to ensure there is no outbreak.

The three villages are outside of the Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea hotspot areas.

Rainima says the Ministry of Forestry is helping the Ministry of Health in helping clean up the three villages.