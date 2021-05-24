Three new COVID-19 deaths, active cases drops

The Ministry of Health has recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths since the last update.

The Ministry says of the 28 new cases, 16 were recorded on Tuesday and 12 in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

In all, 11 cases were recorded in the Central Division, 13 cases were recorded in the Western Division, and four cases were recorded in the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

There have been 49 new recoveries, and the total active cases is now 94.

The three new COVID-19 deaths were reported from February 2nd to Tuesday.

The first COVID-19 death to report is of a 42-year-old male from the Western Division, who died at home on the 2nd and he was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman from the Central Division, who died at home on Sunday.

The third COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman, also from the Western Division, who was admitted at Tavua Hospital and died on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 823 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.