Three more typhoid cases in the North

Three more typhoid cases have been recorded in the Northern Division.

This was confirmed in a briefing to President Jioji Konrote in Nabouwalu this morning.

This now brings the total number of typhoid cases contracted after Tropical Cyclone Yasa to 13.

Briefing the President, Major Hiagi Ieli says 11 of the cases are from Macuata and two from Cakaudrove.

Major Leli says the Ministry of Health is continuing its Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea awareness in various communities to mitigate the spread of these diseases.

He adds a major challenge they face in some of the communities is that there are no latrines.

In these instances, MOH has installed field latrines.

The President is in Vanua Levu to visit TC Yasa affected schools and also see the rehabilitation work currently underway.