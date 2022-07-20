Three active cases of measles in Rewa

[File Photo]

The province of Rewa currently has three active cases of measles.

Wainibokasi Hospital’s Medical Officer in Charge, Doctor Fane Rabici confirmed this at the Rewa Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

“We have seen children showing symptoms of measles from our recent visits to villages in the province of Rewa—we encourage parents to isolate their children at home.”

Rabici says the three active cases are from Suvalailai, Cautata and Manoca.

She says they are currently carrying out a measles vaccination drive for children from six months to eleven-years-old.

The medical officer is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated for measles and even for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there are 40 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The province also recorded 2 leptospirosis deaths this year.