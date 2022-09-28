Thousands benefit from outsourcing of medical services

[Photo Credit: Healthline]

The Fijian Government has assisted over 133,215 Fijians to visit private medical practitioners at a total cost of around $4.5 million.

This includes around 124,600 Fijians visiting their general practitioners, 3,335 Fijians visiting private dental practice and 5,280 accessing services from private medical laboratories.

The Fijian Government had engaged services of general practitioners, dental practitioners and medical laboratories as part of a new initiative to improve access to private medical services.

This partnership aims to ease the burden on public medical facilities thus allows Government to prioritize its medical resources.

It also provides an opportunity for private practitioners to grow their patient base and support the public health system in providing the necessary medical care to Fijians.

The cost of these services are borne by the Fijian Government at an agreed price with individual GPs, dental practitioners and laboratories.