Thirty children await heart surgery
May 2, 2022 5:40 am
[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]
Thirty children are due for a heart procedure at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital this week.
The first two surgeries were carried out on Saturday, one for a three-year-old and the other for a 10-year-old.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says these 30 surgeries guarantee 30 new leases on life for these children.
The leader of the government shared his gratitude and excitement for all children in the country.
