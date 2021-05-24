Thirty children await heart surgery

Thirty children are due for a heart procedure at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital this week.

The first two surgeries were carried out on Saturday, one for a three-year-old and the other for a 10-year-old.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says these 30 surgeries guarantee 30 new leases on life for these children.

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The leader of the government shared his gratitude and excitement for all children in the country.