There’s a need for more health specialists says SIA

Fiji needs more health specialists who can properly identify children born with disabilities and diagnose them accordingly.

The Spinal Injury Association says people with severe disabilities especially children, will require more medical attention than others as they’re constantly adjusting to their condition.

SIA’s Executive Director, Joshko Wakaniyasi, says a lot still needs to be done to ensure people living with disabilities have the support they need starting from a young age.

“There’s a high gap in terms of support systems and specialists especially when it comes to children. The diagnosis that’s needed for children like for those with autism. The other forms of disability. For those with cerebral palsy – the things that some of them will need especially in terms of how they can better do feeding. So whilst we provide the products in terms of mobility devices. There is an addition need for those with higher and severe disability.”

Receiving the 16th consignment of mobility aid from PhysioNet UK today – SIA says that it is crucial for Fijians living with disabilities to learn how to use this equipment.

13.7 percent of our population is living with at least one form of disability.

Many of them depend on assistive devices for daily activities and are participating productively in community life.