There is a need for trained Oncology nurses: Dr Turagava

There is a need for nurses in Fiji to be trained in Oncology or the treatment of cancer.

Head of Surgery at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, Dr. Josese Turagava says the issue is the unavailability of courses at the universities.

Nurses who currently work in Oncology learn from experience.

Dr Turagava says there are many experienced nurses providing care, however, accreditation is still needed.

“We’ve been fortunate as doctors that we’ve got the masters in surgery, masters in medicine all integrated into the FNU course but that is still something lacking that probably the government and universities can actually work together to streamline the developments so they can be recognized for what they’ve actually been doing”

Meanwhile, Fiji has recorded 187 breast cancer cases from January 2019 to last month alone.

The youngest breast cancer patient is a 20-year-old and 98 percent of those who are diagnosed are females.