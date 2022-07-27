Testing mechanisms in place: Waqainabete

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Doctors are now using a template that enables one to ascertain whether a patient needs to get tested for a particular disease or virus.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this shows that the surveillance system in place is effective and that Fiji’s Centre for Disease Control has also developed over time.

“That template actually helps them to identify whether that person needs testing for what particular diseases that we made think can happen, including Leptospirosis, Typhoid and Dengue and the testing mechanisms are available either the tests that are available through the agents at the hospitals or health centres or the testing is available by taking samples to Fiji CDC.”

Waqainabete says the ministry maintains several public health mandates and measures related to vaccination and incoming travel.

He adds when more people get vaccinated with the booster doses, the better the level of protection will be.