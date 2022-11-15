TB cases detected in Moala

The MOH Team of Surgeons, Anaesthetist, Oral Health, Public Health Specialists etc, as they returned after more than 2 weeks serving the Southern Lau group including responding to a need for TB screening. [Source: [Source: Dr I Waqainabete/Twitter]

A total of 21 new cases of tuberculosis have been detected and confirmed in Moala in the Lau groups.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says following the admission on October 23 at the Tamavua Twomey Hospital of a mono-drug resistant TB case from Maloku village, a team from the TB Control Program commenced a week-long pre-emptive whole-population TB screening exercise for the eight villages and communities on Moala Island.

It says the screening effort identified two more laboratory-confirmed TB cases, and eighteen clinically presumptive cases of TB with a very low risk of spreading in Maloku village.

Article continues after advertisement

The new cases are now receiving supervised intensive treatment and are being managed in isolation from the community by the island’s health team.

The Ministry says that consistent with WHO-endorsed practices and standards, their health workers can efficiently detect TB cases using the available spectrum of diagnostic methods and render TB-confirmed cases non-infectious with immediate treatment, using highly effective anti-TB drugs, available at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The Ministry has deployed additional medical staff to Moala Island to assist with community and individual infection prevention and control measures, and personal hygiene awareness and practice.

Moreover, the health team on Moala Island has established an intensive, coordinated, and community-based collaborative monitoring mechanism for adherence to treatment for those now on anti-TB medications.