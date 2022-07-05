Surveillance response systems to monitor Ebola and other viruses: Dr Fong

[Source: Getty Images]

The Health Ministry is monitoring international outbreaks of concern, which include Ebola Virus Disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Japanese Encephalitis in Australia, and acute hepatitis of unknown origin in multiple countries.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says specific interventions have been put in place or strengthened in response.

He says the situation will continue to be monitored, assessed, and responded to on the basis of available scientific evidence, best practices, and advice from expert authorities.

Doctor Fong adds that infection prevention protocols have been put together at the border and in community facilities.

He says protocols have been initiated to maintain oversight over travellers from selected countries to ensure early diagnosis, treatment, and contact tracing.

The ministry states that public advisories have covered symptoms to enable the public to quickly recognize symptoms and seek medical care while preventing transmission to others.