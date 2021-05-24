Home

Health

Surge in leptospirosis worries Ministry

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 5:57 am

There have been 179 cases of leptospirosis, 30 cases of typhoid and 203 cases of dengue fever since the beginning of this year.

The Ministry of Health says for leptospirosis, the case numbers are above the expected figure for this time of the year in the West and Central Division.

There are 65 cases in the Central division, three in the Eastern Division, 38 cases in the Northern Division, and 73 cases have been reported from the West.

The Ministry is pleading with people to seek medical care if they have recently had contact with floodwaters, mud, or animals, and develop symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, or headache.

There have been 11 leptospirosis deaths in Fiji since January.

The Ministry says for typhoid, 11 were from the Central Division, 14 from the Western Division, and five from the North.

The case numbers of typhoid fever are below the expected numbers for this time of year.

People are strongly encouraged to boil all drinking water, especially if they are in areas that do not have access to clean drinking water.

For typhoid fever, 11 were from the Central Division, 14 from the Western Division, and five from the North.

The case numbers of typhoid fever are below the expected numbers for this time of year.

The Ministry is also advising people to boil drinking water and continue to practice basic hygiene measures.

