Health

Surge in influenza and LTDD cases continue to strain health systems

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 5:15 am

The current surge in influenza cases has added further strain to the Ministry of Health’s outpatient care capacity.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says as they continue to see a high number of LTDD cases in communities, while also continuing efforts to support COVID-19 vaccination needs, these factors together only increase the pressure on all healthcare services, especially outpatient facilities.

Dr Fong says the Ministry has been working on measures to open more facilities with extended service hours and to streamline outpatient services to help reduce waiting times.

He says with staff returning the Ministry has also made adjustments in their outreach programs to deal with LTDD, and vaccination needs, in order to free up staff for outpatients services in health centers to help improve services.

The Ministry is also pursuing the engagement of General Practitioners to provide outpatient services to the general public in a public-private partnership arrangement during this surge of Influenza infections.

“The situation would have been worse if we didn’t have the General Practitioners Scheme working. I do know that there is more help coming with regards to the GP Program and the engagement of general practitioners will definitely help us in the long run.”

Meanwhile, Dr Fong says the current wet weather around the country continues to promote the surge of endemic climate-sensitive diseases, leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue fever.

He says though they have noted a decrease in leptospirosis hospital admissions, they are also aware of continued heavy rain in parts of the country, particularly the Western Division, and surges of leptospirosis cases, hospitalizations, and deaths following such weather events.

