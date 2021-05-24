Surge in flu and LTDD cases pressures health system

A surge in influenza cases coupled with the spike in cases of Leptospirosis, Dengue and Typhoid Fever has come at a bad time.

The Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong explains that just as COVID cases begin to take a downward trend the outbreak of LTDD means that staff has not been able to get a proper break.

He says Some of the miscellaneous staff have also been roped in to assist health workers.

“I mean right now in order to sustain some of our outpatient services, we’ve had gardeners to come in and help sort out folders. We’ve had to have other people coming in to do some duties that they were not supposed to do just to try and keep things going.”

Dr Fong stresses that it is becoming harder to keep morale high among the hospital staff adding that irrespective of how tired the staff is, the expectation from people has remained the same.

“Nothing changes and we are trying to meet the team three times a week to help sustain some morale within the team. To try and help senior managers to come up with strategic directions that allow us to sort out especially outpatient procedures.”

However, Dr Fong has reassured that those medical staff who have finally been able to take leave since the onset of COVID-19 are beginning to return.

He adds that this has also been boosted with reforms that they have implemented in outpatient services on how they triage cases.