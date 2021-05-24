Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|
Full Coverage

Health

Surge in flu and LTDD cases pressures health system

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 19, 2022 4:56 pm
A surge in influenza cases coupled with the spike in cases of Leptospirosis, Dengue and Typhoid Fever has come at a bad time.

A surge in influenza cases coupled with the spike in cases of Leptospirosis, Dengue and Typhoid Fever has come at a bad time.

The Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong explains that just as COVID cases begin to take a downward trend the outbreak of LTDD means that staff has not been able to get a proper break.

He says Some of the miscellaneous staff have also been roped in to assist health workers.

Article continues after advertisement

“I mean right now in order to sustain some of our outpatient services, we’ve had gardeners to come in and help sort out folders. We’ve had to have other people coming in to do some duties that they were not supposed to do just to try and keep things going.”

Dr Fong stresses that it is becoming harder to keep morale high among the hospital staff adding that irrespective of how tired the staff is, the expectation from people has remained the same.

“Nothing changes and we are trying to meet the team three times a week to help sustain some morale within the team. To try and help senior managers to come up with strategic directions that allow us to sort out especially outpatient procedures.”

However, Dr Fong has reassured that those medical staff who have finally been able to take leave since the onset of COVID-19 are beginning to return.

He adds that this has also been boosted with reforms that they have implemented in outpatient services on how they triage cases.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.