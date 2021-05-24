Home

Health

Surge in dengue fever cases: Dr Fong.

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 23, 2022 4:50 am
[Source: File Photo]

The recent increase in dengue cases is a concern, says Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong.

He says while recorded numbers are within the expected range, there has been a spike in infections.

The Health Ministry is urging everyone to get rid of potential mosquito breeding places, such as empty containers outside homes, that may collect water.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says the ministry’s outreach team is currently wrapping up operations in Navosa.

The permanent secretary said the team was able to access areas affected by floods and designated as red zones.

Suspected cases of Dengue Fever were rendered care, and sick ones were transferred to the hospital to receive the appropriate treatment.

