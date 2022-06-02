Suki smoking prevalent in Fiji

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is noticing an increase in people smoking Suki or dried tobacco leave.

Chief Health Inspector, Vimal Deo says most cases of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke are attributed to tobacco-use and suki smoking in particular.

“We have unconventional forms of tobacco use that people are people are picking up. We have people who are picking up new and exotic means of cigarette smoking, the heated products, we have suki smoking that is on the rise and these contribute to the health burden of Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Deo says Suki, is just another form of tobacco use and contributes to the death of over 1,200 Fijians each year.

He says awareness campaigns will continue in order to educate people about the dangers of tobacco use.