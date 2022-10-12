Suicide numbers on the rise

According to police statistics, 14 students between the ages of 13 and 17 either attempted suicide or harm themselves between January and August of this year.

Communities have been urged to become more receptive and open to conversations on suicide as cases continue to rise among those under 18 years.

Lifeline Fiji Team Leader, Jeremaia Merekula, says they have recorded over 70 cases of suicide in nine months.

“From January to September, we have surpassed 75 cases of suicide already, and lately, suicide has been a go-to thing for a lot of Fijians that are going through a crisis. I would like to encourage Fijians out there if you are going through any thoughts of suicide or if you have a lot on your plate, reach out for help and seek assistance now.”

Merekula says a number of recent suicide cases have been recorded between the ages of 15 and 18.

He adds that there are a number of contributing factors, and from the calls that they have received from the young group, they have a lot of expectations from them, especially post-COVID.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says such incidents are worrying.

“It is worrying if a child attempts to commit suicide. Often the question is what is it that is driving the child to take such drastic action.”

The Minister says while teachers are doing what they can to assist a child in school, the question remains whether they are given the same care and attention at home.