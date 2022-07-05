Strong emphasis on getting booster doses

[File Photo]

The continuous evolvement of COVID-19’s omicron variant, is to some extent compromising the vaccine’s ability to protect against the virus.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

Doctor Fong says the slow uptake of booster shots is a concern, and it needs to be addressed immediately to avoid another COVID outbreak.

Fiji recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases in the last three days with Central Division recording the highest number at 116.

“For vaccination, the first and the second dose were good for about six months, I need the booster going, and the booster will give us longer-lasting protection.”

Dr. Fong says while vaccination is critical, taking extra precautions by following COVID-safe measures can also help nip the issue in the bud.

The Ministry is liaising with workplaces and heads of villages and communities to encourage the adoption of COVID measures.