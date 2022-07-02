Stringent safety measures to be reintroduced

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health says currently they are not getting accurate numbers about the size of the COVID-19 transmission.

There has been an increase in people admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and cases reported from workplaces. Therefore, Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong has urged hospitals and workplaces to reintroduce more stringent safety measures.

Doctor Fong says some of the measures that need to be reintroduced include restricting visitors, more strict enforcement of masking, hand sanitization practices, strengthened screening protocols, and physical distancing.

“Based on the information we are getting from the surveillance sites, we estimate that there is a high level of transmission in the community, but that this is currently not translating into severe disease in those who have been adequately vaccinated. The hospitals will have to escalate the masking protocols and also look at isolation protocols that relate to the patients and the staff.”

Mask wearing became optional from the 25th of March this year however the Ministry maintained a number of public health mandates and measures that relate to vaccination and incoming travel.

The Ministry is urging Fijians to get their booster dose as the immunity wanes after a certain period.

According to the Ministry, people who have yet to receive their COVID-19 booster doses are paying an injustice to those who have lost their lives to the pandemic.