Stringent measures in place for Sigatoka hospital

The Ministry of Health has introduced a number of stringent measures for the Sigatoka Hospital.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says infection prevention and control measures are now effective for the hospital.

Dr. Fong says visiting hours will now be conducted only from 3pm to 4pm while only one visitor will be allowed for each patient during a visiting hour and throughout the admission of the patient.

He says patients admitted to the hospital are not allowed to meet family or friends outside the facility, and all visitors need to be vaccinated and should present their vaccination card.

The Ministry also says all visitors are advised to wear masks, and only very sick patients will be allowed to have a border with them.

The border or the person assisting patients needs to be fully vaccinated and swabbed while they will not be allowed to change, meaning the same border will stay with the patient until they are discharged.

Dr. Fong says borders will not be allowed to move out of the hospital.

He says the precautions are part of the ministry’s strategies to safeguard the public and patients as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Sigatoka area.