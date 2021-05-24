Strict measures will safeguard Fijians: Waqainabete

Vaccination limits the emergence of new variants because the less the microbe is circulating, the fewer opportunities it has to mutate.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has given his assurance that Fiji is safe despite the spike in visitor arrivals.

Doctor Waqainabete says Fiji has an excellent COVID strategy moving forward and a lot of stakeholders are working together at the border to ensure safety.

He stresses the team continues to conduct COVID tests and visitors are thoroughly monitored.

“What we do know is the COVID safe measures that are in place and vaccination is protective against severe disease and death for the majority of the variants and it’s also likely with any new variant.”

The Health Minister says there are more than 50 COVID-19 variants but is it imperative for Fijians to ensure they use protective mechanisms that are in place.