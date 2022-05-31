Stinson Parade declared smoke-free zone

The President of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has declared Stinson Parade in Suva a smoke-free zone.

As part of World No Tobacco Day celebrations today, Ratu Wiliame urged smokers in the country to take progressive steps to quit the habit for the sake of their health, their families and the country as a whole.

“Each year, Fiji records more than 1,200 deaths due to tobacco use and exposure to second-hand smoke. 71% of these deaths are among those under the age of 70 years old, which results in approximately $229 million in economic costs.”

Chief Health Inspector, Vimal Deo says people found smoking in smoke-free zones will face a $200 on-the-spot fine.

“We’ve come out to celebrate in a big way to dedicate the area to say that this place should be smoke-free and we should respect individual space as well as for them to breathe the fresh air that they enjoy at the seafront.”

The Stinson Parade smoke-free zone stretches from Ratu Sukuna Park side to Stinson Parade Bridge.