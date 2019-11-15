Still no case of Coronavirus in the country

The Health Minister has confirmed that there is no case of the 2019 novel Coronavirus in the country to date.

Clarifying the situation of the six Chinese nationals who are currently under quarantine in Nadi, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says it hasn’t been confirmed if the six have the virus.

Dr Waqainabete says these Chinese nationals under quarantine are believed to have displayed symptoms of the virus, and they are still awaiting the test results to determine their next course of action.

“We need to work hand-in-hand with them wherever they are. Make sure they understand the purpose of the quarantine period. They are not allowed to leave, but at this moment in time, we want to assure the public that the measures that we put in place are precautionary measures”.

No one in Fiji at the moment has Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry continues to urge people to avoid travelling to Hubei Province, China where the virus originated from.

82 people have died from the virus so far and over 2700 confirmed cases recorded in mainland China alone.

More than 50 confirmed cases have been recorded in 13 countries outside China, including four in our neighboring country Australia.