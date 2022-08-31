Staff will not be overworked: Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical will officially take over the Lautoka and Ba hospitals from the Ministry of Health starting from tomorrow.

Aspen Chief Executive Annette Owttrim says they are ready to run the operations after commencing the transition in April this year.

Owttrim says while getting the facilities up to international standard has been a challenge, their main aim is to also ensure that their staff is not overworked.

“Its about quality of life, work life balance, we want people to come to work and enjoy why they came to work but equally enjoy the balance with their family.”

Owttrim says a vast majority of staff from both hospitals have opted for Aspen which is a positive sign for them.

Currently there are 122 staff at the Ba Mission while 795 at the Lautoka Hospital, of this 79 percent from the Ba hospital will join Aspen while 84 percent from Lautoka.

She adds in the next few months, Lautoka Hospital will undergo major renovations that people will be able to see as the planning stage is completed.