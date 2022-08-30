Staff show interest in joining Health Care Fiji

Ba Hospital. [File Photo]

A certain percentage of staff currently employed at the Lautoka and Ba Mission Hospital have indicated that they want to join the Health Care Fiji trading as Aspen Medical.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this following a question by Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua in parliament yesterday afternoon.

Qereqeretabua asked if all staff at the Ba Mission Hospital will be automatically recruited or absorbed as employees in the new Ba Hospital managed by Aspen.

Sayed-Khaiyum stresses the staff of these two facilities have a choice to either remain with the Health Ministry or join Aspen.

“There are currently 917 staff including doctors in the two facilities. There is 122 in Ba Mission hospital and 795 in Lautoka hospital and out of these 84 percent in the Lautoka hospital and 79 percent of the health workers in Ba hospital have chosen to join HCF which is Health Care Fiji which is going to be their employer, not Aspen.”

The Aspen Medical opened its doors in April this year.