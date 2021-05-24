Staff shortage a concern for Health Centres

Staff shortage and the need for tents to shelter visitors at health centers were a few concerns raised by medical officers.

The issue is being faced in Health Centres at Raiwaqa, Samabula, Nuffield and Lami respectively.

These concerns were raised to Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete after he took the time to visit the health centers.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says with COVID-19 cases increasing, those of their staff who tested positive are isolated for seven days and has to some extent depleted their manpower.

He adds that they have been able to send in more staff to those health centres needing assistance.