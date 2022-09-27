Specialized support available to treat tobacco users

“Many people have struggled in the past to break the habit of tobacco usage without any specialized support,” says World Health Organization NCD Pacific Team Leader Doctor Toma Konda.

Doctor Konda says the damage caused by tobacco is entirely preventable with commitment and proper support.

She says tobacco has an impact on people’s lives, economies, and the environment.

Doctor Konda says three years ago there was no place in Fiji where tobacco users could go to ask for personalized support to give up smoking, and the power of nicotine addiction means that tobacco users have relapsed after making attempts to quit.

However, she says there are now five cessation hubs in the country able to offer intensive tobacco counseling and treatment to help tobacco users.

”If you are smoking or chewing tobacco including local products, the best thing that you can do for yourself, your loved one, and your country is to quit using tobacco. Know that you are not alone in the quitting journey because now you can more easily access the help you need.”

The Five Cessation Hubs are located in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa.