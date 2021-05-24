Special outpatient services in Lautoka will resume on Monday

The Ministry of Health confirms that special outpatient services in Lautoka hospital will resume on Monday, February 14 2022, and not next Monday, as previously scheduled.

It adds that the only exceptions will be patients attending their SOPD clinic at health centres in Lautoka who will continue with getting their prescriptions and medications refilled at their respective health centers.

The Health Ministry says clinics and non-urgent surgeries will be on hold till further notice.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that normal services will resume once the weather clears.