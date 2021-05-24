Society urges patients to be mindful

People diagnosed with cancer can still live a good, quality life with proper treatment and help.

The Fiji Cancer Society says while it doesn’t stop patients from using herbal medicines, it’s important to get professional medical attention.

According to the Society, many Fijians diagnosed with cancer regard hospitals as the last option for treatment, but Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says patients need to do both.

Article continues after advertisement

“The herbal medicine will not take away the pain that they will endure. They will come back to the hospital. For those who are doing herbal medicine at the moment, you know just put that aside and come to the hospital. You can do both.”

Chan says some patients used traditional medicines and sought medical help when it was too late.

She adds there is no cost associated with treatment as FCS is there to assist the patients.