Six new diabetes cases recorded every month: Dr Delasau

Fiji records six new diabetes cases every month.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon, Dr Ilaitia Delasau, says the statistics are based on a recent survey by Diabetes Fiji.

Dr Delasau says this does not include diabetics who present themselves to the hospital to seek medical care and the unknown cases.

He says the worry about diabetes is that it could develop organ failure which could be fatal.

“These times when you come to the hospital, we have to do amputations to save your life or to safe your foot, we have to remove your toe or to save your life, we have to do an above-knee or below-knee amputation to control the sepsis or the infection from affecting your heart, your lungs and your kidney. You develop organ failure as a result of these infections.”

Dr Delasau says it’s vital for people to look after their health as diabetes kill most senses leaving diabetics to have cuts or wounds without knowing it.