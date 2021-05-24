Home

Seven-month old is Fiji's youngest cancer patient

Shaniya Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 4:55 am

Thirty-eight children diagnosed with cancer died during the pandemic.

WOWS Kids Fiji reports that 25 deaths were recorded in 2020 and 13 last year.

Team Leader Mere William says the number of cases they deal with has increased.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are on 74. Last year we went as, the highest was 80, for us last year, it was actually busy for us during the lockdown, we had many new cases that came, so some have passed on in the up until from November, December, January, we have lost some”.

William says they were unable to host activities as the children were vulnerable to the virus, so teams conducted house visits.

“We were only able to visit them at their places because of their condition, they are vulnerable group in terms of exposure to COVID so the medical advice that came to us is to keep them at home”.

Despite the restrictions brought by the pandemic, WOWS Kids Fiji continued to provide services.

With the easing of restrictions, WOWS Kids is planning to resume awareness campaigns and engage parents so they are aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer.

