Screenings are effective: Chan

The Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Officer, Belinda Chan.

The Fiji Cancer Society says their screening sessions are effective as they urge more women to get screened.

Chief Executive Officer, Belinda Chan, says in collaboration with their partner donors, they have mobilized their screening service and they have seen religious groups turning up in numbers.

“More of a church group that actually presented for screening, so you know it’s cervical cancer, or cancer affects everyone regardless of your race and having these women actually present for screening for me, was a win because then we know that our message is now going up getting out there in the community”

Chan says they continue to advocate the importance of knowing your body, what is normal and what is not, in order to get the right treatment at the right time.

The society continues to provide services such as Pap smears and breast examinations on designated days.