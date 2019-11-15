Scabies causes rheumatic heart disease

Scabies is one of the main causes of rheumatic heart disease amongst children in Fiji.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainbete says a study conducted in 2007 reveals that scabies was prevalent in the country.

“Scabies is a cause of rheumatic heart disease, and also kidney disease in children by being a source of infection which bacteria comes through and damages the heart and damages the kidney through an immunological response.”

Dr Waqainabete says scabies if untreated can affect the life of our children.

“Despite the pathological effects that he can have on the child causing medical issues, such as damage kidneys and damage to our programmatic activities, and also contributing to a lesser quality of life. This scabies also interferes with their normal schooling.”

The Minister adds the 2007 survey reveals that scabies affected 23.6% of Fiji’s population.