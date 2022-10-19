Sai Prema Foundation offers free cancer screening for women

The Sai Prema Foundation continues to empower women to present themselves for medical attention through both their in-reach and outreach programmes.

In-reach Coordinator, Namrata Tappoo, says in support of Pinktober and to create awareness about cancer, they are offering a week of free cancer screening for women in rural communities.

“So, I’d like to encourage women to be more proactive with their health. We understand women are very busy with their lifestyle and children, it would be good if they could also do self-breast-checks once a month or so and do get a regular check-up done with their health center or their clinic.”

Tappoo says this is part of their mission to provide free medical services to Fijians who need it the most.

She says their programme targets women and children, who are the most vulnerable groups in our society.

Tappoo says they are targeting at least 60 women to be screened in a day.

The foundation is also providing free bus services and refreshments to these women who have opted to receive free medical services.