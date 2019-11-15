Home

Rheumatic Heart Disease a common cause of death

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 30, 2020 4:40 pm
Rheumatic heart disease is one of the common causes of death among 5 to 29-year–olds.

Rheumatic heart disease is one of the common causes of death among 5 to 29-year–olds.

This was highlighted by Dr Sainimere Boladuadua, the Project Lead for the Rheumatic Heart Disease Prevention and Control Program.

Dr Boladuadua says there are approximately 60 Rheumatic Heart Disease-related deaths every year.

While marking World Heart Day at CWM Hospital, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong stressed on the need to invest in healthier lifestyles.

“Rheumatic fever apparently if we fight it early and treat it early during childhood they can live a long life. For me, in obstetrics one of the most difficult experience is to see one young mother deliver the baby and not long after that die. Likewise, we have seen so many young Fijian men start their family, the family still young they die of heart disease generally a rheumatic heart disease.”

RHD is a serious heart condition that occurs following an attack of Acute Rheumatic Fever.

 

