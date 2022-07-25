Resurgence of polio concerns WHO

While the COVID-19 pandemic and monkeypox are presenting their own challenges, some countries are now also dealing with a resurgence of polio cases.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the continuing effort to eradicate polio is another health emergency and is now calling on parents to ensure that their children have been immunized for polio.

Dr. Waqainabete says Fiji has a successful expanded immunization program for polio as vaccines can prevent the spread of the virus.

“There are countries in the world that do not have the high rates of immunization that we have. These countries are now seeing a resurgence of polio and that’s why it is also a public health emergency of international concern.”

Children under five years of age are most at risk of the virus if they are not fully vaccinated.

“The role of parents in ensuring that our children, once they are born their children start receiving the immunization and we should support it because diseases such as polio can be mitigated by immunization program that we have.”

Polio is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous systems of young children in particular.

The virus can paralyze and sometimes kill.