Research much needed: Narube

There is a need for midwifery research in the country.

Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit at the Fiji National University, Doctor Litia Narube highlighted this during the commemoration of International Day of the Midwife yesterday.

Narube says this team is tasked with performing audits of neo-natal and perinatal and maternal deaths.

“In the area of research, we need to see more midwives, we need local data and you are the owner of the data and so we need the midwives to be bolder in this area and lead midwifery research.”

Narube says that some of the information used by midwives to guide clinical practice can be garnered from research findings of other professions, such as nursing, and medicine – particularly obstetrics and neonatology.